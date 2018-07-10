CUTE ANIMALS

World's Ugliest Dog contest winner Zsa Zsa passes away

Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest (1 of 2)

Zsa Zsa the bulldog won the competition, but she wasn't the only ugly pooch on display at the Sonoma-Marin Fair's annual event in Petaluma, Calif., on June 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

PETALUMA, Calif. (KGO) --
A dog who became famous for her looks has died. English bulldog Zsa Zsa passed away in her sleep in Minnesota.

She was nine years old.

The American Kennel Club says the breed's lifespan is typically 8 to ten years.

Zsa Zsa began life as an underdog...spending five years in a puppy mill before she was rescued.

She rose to be crowned the World's Ugliest Dog just last month at the Sonoma Marin Fair.

