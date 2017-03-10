Today's Top Stories
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
PETS
Adorable puppy rides a Roomba
This puppy riding a Roomba just wanted to help clean the house! (MrFsalt via Storyful/YouTube)
kgo
Friday, March 10, 2017 08:51AM
This little dog sure knows how to have a good time and get around in style! Check him out cruising around on a Roomba.
pets
cute animals
funny video
dog
home
family
buzzworthy
watercooler
