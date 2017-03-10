PETS

Adorable puppy rides a Roomba

This puppy riding a Roomba just wanted to help clean the house! (MrFsalt via Storyful/YouTube)

This little dog sure knows how to have a good time and get around in style! Check him out cruising around on a Roomba.
