A Scottish beer company is offering paid "pawternity leave" to its employees who have a new puppy or rescue dog.BrewDog, which will soon be opening a brewery in Columbus, Ohio, announced this week it is giving all of its more than 1,000 employees a week off with pay to bond with their new four-legged friends.The company is calling is "Puppy Parental Leave" and says it believes it is the only company in the U.S. to offer paid time off to bond with dogs.Brewdog says it has 50 "office dogs" at its headquarters in Aberdeenshire, Scotland.