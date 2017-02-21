PETS

Bao Bao the Smithsonian panda moving to China

EMBED </>More News Videos

Bid Bao Bao bon voyage with a look back at her cutest moments. (smithsonianzoo/Instagram)

Fans of the Smithsonian's National Zoo in Washington, D.C. are saying "bye bye" to Bao Bao, a giant panda who leaves Tuesday for China, her new home.

"Everyone here at the zoo, the millions of people at the zoo and the millions more on the webcams around the world are all going to miss her tremendously," Brandie Smith, associate director of Animal Care Sciences, told ABC News.

Bao Bao, who is 3.5 years old now, had to move to China now because of a breeding program between the zoo and China Wildlife Conservation Association (CWCA). All pandas born at the zoo must move to China before the age of 4, to eventually join the breeding program.


The Smithsonian detailed her transportation accommodations on its website, assuring Bao Bao's supporters she would have a safe and comfortable journey.

Bid Bao Bao bon voyage with a look back at her cutest moments in the video above.
Related Topics:
petswild animalszoosmithsonianu.s. & worldchina
Load Comments
PETS
National Zoo says goodbye Bao Bao panda
Impatient dog honks horn at owner
Brewing company offering employees paid 'pawternity' leave
Senior dog living out bucket list adventure
More Pets
Top Stories
At least 30 homes flooded in San Jose -- WATCH LIVE
Dozens trapped by flooding at San Jose's Los Lagos Golf Course
Several people rescued from flooding in Livermore
National Zoo says goodbye Bao Bao panda
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7 -- WATCH LIVE
President Trump visits African American History Museum
Hundreds evacuated after levee breach near Manteca
Show More
High winds pound Pacifica during storm
BART recovering from major delays due to disabled train
Caltrain starts online petition to save electrification project
Fallen tree removed from Petaluma home
Marin County launches database to improve transparency
More News
Top Video
ABC7 News Morning Digest: Tuesday
Dozens trapped by flooding at San Jose's Los Lagos Golf Course
Several people rescued from flooding in Livermore
'When We Rise' shows emotional, powerful SF LGBT movement
More Video