It's safe to say a cat in Louisiana has used up one of its nine lives after she somehow got herself stuck in a garage door.Pictures of Bella with half of her body sticking out the top of the closed garage door began going viral on social media.Her owner thinks Bella fell asleep on the garage door while it was open and got stuck when it closed.A sheriff's deputy was able to get Bella free and she was completely unharmed.to read more stories about animals.