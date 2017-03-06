U.S. & WORLD

Hundreds of coins removed from belly of green sea turtle

Veterinarians in Thailand had to remove 11 pounds of coins from the stomach of a green sea turtle who lives in a community pond, where visitors often throw in change for good luck. (KGO-TV )

Veterinarians in Thailand named a Green sea turtle "bank" because she swallowed almost a thousand coins.

"Bank" lives in a private pond where visitors throw in coins for luck. But lucky for her, someone realized she was sick.

Doctors did a 3D scan and figured out she had been eating coins for years.

They removed 11 pounds of loose change along with a couple of fish hooks.

The public raised $450 to pay for her 4-hour surgery.
