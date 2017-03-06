Veterinarians in Thailand named a Green sea turtle "bank" because she swallowed almost a thousand coins.
"Bank" lives in a private pond where visitors throw in coins for luck. But lucky for her, someone realized she was sick.
Doctors did a 3D scan and figured out she had been eating coins for years.
They removed 11 pounds of loose change along with a couple of fish hooks.
The public raised $450 to pay for her 4-hour surgery.
