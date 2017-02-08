PETS

Dog food recalled after euthanasia drug detected

A pet food company is recalling several lots of dog food because it may be contaminated with a euthanasia drug.

Evanger's Dog Food says it's voluntarily recalling five lots of its Hunk of Beef product that may include pentobarbital "in an abundance of caution." The food was distributed to retail locations and sold online in 15 states. The company says pentobarbital was discovered in a single lot of the food, but it's recalling all lots manufactured the same week of June 6, 2016.

Five dogs got sick and one died after consuming the recalled beef.

Illinois-based Evanger's is blaming one of its suppliers for the pentobarbital and says it is no longer working with them.

Evangers is voluntarily recalling Hunk of Beef products that were manufactured the same week, with lot numbers that start with 1816E03HB, 1816E04HB, 1816E06HB, 1816E07HB, and 1816E13HB, and have an expiration date of June 2020. The second half of the barcode reads 20109, which can be found on the back of the product label.

