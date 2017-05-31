PETS

10 dogs arrive in SoCal after being rescued from slaughterhouse in China

Ten dogs arrived in Southern California on Tuesday after being rescued from unspeakable cruelty in China. (KABC)

SHERMAN OAKS, Calif. --
Ten dogs arrived in Southern California on Tuesday after being rescued from unspeakable cruelty in China.

The canines were saved from one of the biggest slaughterhouses in the world, thanks to the work of the Animal Hope and Wellness Foundation.

Officials said the Sherman Oaks-based nonprofit rescued about 1,000 dogs from a dog meat festival in China last year.

The ten dogs were available for adoption after being flown to the Southland on Tuesday.

Information about how to adopt the animals is available on the foundation's website.

Last April, the organization brought eight canines to Southern California that had been set to be killed at a slaughterhouse in Thailand.
