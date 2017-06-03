Firefighters rescue dog that got stuck in tree

Is that a bird in the tree? A cat? No, it's Rocco the dog, who had to be rescued by firefighters when the small dachshund got stuck inside a tree trunk.Authorities say two off-duty Kentucky state troopers were mowing a cemetery in Salem on Thursday when they heard a dog barking. They looked around for several minutes, and finally, they found the pooch - trapped inside the tree.Apparently Rocco had climbed into a nearby hole dug by a groundhog and found his way up through the tree trunk. That's where he became stuck.A firefighter came out and cut part of the tree, safely freeing Rocco.The opening in the tree is now big enough for Rocco - if he dares go on another adventure like that.