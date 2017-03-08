"His life is all about playing and running," Jorge Fernandez, a friar at the monastery, told The Dodo. "Here, all of the brothers love him very much. He is a creature of God."
The dog had been a stray before being adopted by the monastery, and received the title of Friar Bigotón (translated as Friar Moustache). According to The Dodo, the dog's adoption "was made possible by a local animal rescue group, Proyecto Narices Frías (Cold Nose Project), which hopes his story will serve as an inspiration for more monasteries to open their doors to needy pets."