Meet this week's Perfect Pet: 'Give Us Five' Pitbull deal

The Friends of The Alameda Animal Shelter is running its "Give Us Five" promotion for Pitbull adoptions this month.For just a $5 adoption fee, you can take home any dog that's a Pitbull mix.They have about nine Pitbull mixes available. The deal is good through the end of the month.To adopt a dog for your family, call the Friends of The Alameda Animal Shelter at (510) 337-8572.1590 Fortmann Way, Alameda, CA 94501(510) 337-8565