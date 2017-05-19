Meet this week's Perfect Pet: 'Give Us Five' Pitbull deal

The Friends of The Alameda Animal Shelter is running its "Give Us Five" promotion for Pitbull adoptions this month.
For just a $5 adoption fee, you can take home any dog that's a Pitbull mix.
They have about nine Pitbull mixes available. The deal is good through the end of the month.
To adopt a dog for your family, call the Friends of The Alameda Animal Shelter at (510) 337-8572.
Organizations involved with ABC7 News' Perfect Pet:
Alameda Animal Shelter
1590 Fortmann Way, Alameda, CA 94501
(510) 337-8565
www.alamedaanimalshelter.org
Facebook
Marin Humane Society
171 Bel Marin Keys Boulevard, Novato, CA 94949
(415) 883-4621
www.marinhumanesociety.org
Facebook
East Bay SPCA
8323 Baldwin Street, Oakland, CA 94621
(510) 569-0702
www.eastbayspca.org
Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA
1450 Rollins Road, Burlingame, CA 94010
(650)340-7022
www.peninsulahumanesociety.org
Facebook
San Francisco SPCA
201 Alabama Street, San Francisco, CA 94103-4213
Phone 415-522-3548
www.sfspca.org
Facebook
