Mother duck adopts plastic Easter egg

A soon-to-be mother is not ducking her responsibilities, even when a strange egg pops up. (WLS)

GENEVA, Ill. --
A soon-to-be mother duck took on some extra responsibly when a strange egg popped up near her nest.

A mother and father duck were nesting in the front yard of Gale Meyer's Geneva home when apparently a leftover plastic Easter egg rolled near the nest so the mother duck added it to her seven real eggs.

"She knows it's different because she pushes it out of the nest every so often but she always brings it back. She'll roll it over to the side, and no questions asked, she's taken care of it like her very own" Meyer said.

Mom is so protective, she wouldn't move to let anyone see the bright green fake egg beneath her.

Meyer hopes the story inspires people to help others.

Meyer shared some of the photos of the mother duck's nest on her Instagram page.

