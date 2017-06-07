PETS

Presidio trails closed in San Francisco after reports of aggressive coyotes

A coyote is seen in this undated image. (Shutterstock)

SAN FRANCISCO --
Two trails in San Francisco's Presidio have been temporarily closed to dogs following reports of aggressive coyotes in the area.

The Presidio Trust, which oversees the preservation of the historic military post on the northern end of the city, is closing the Park Trail between West Pacific Avenue and Crissy Field and the Bay Area Ridge Trail between Arguello Boulevard and Rob Hill Campground to all dogs, both on- and off-leash.

Coyotes are protective of their pups and behave aggressively toward other canines during pupping season, Presidio Trust officials said today.

The trails will reopen to dogs in August or September after pupping season ends, according to the Presidio Trust.

Anyone who has an encounter with a coyote in the Presidio that causes concern is asked to report it to the Presidio Trust coyote hotline at (415) 561-4148 or by clicking here.

More information on coyotes in the Presidio can be found at www.presidio.gov/coyote.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
petscoyotespresidiohikinganimal attackanimalsSan Francisco
(Copyright 2017 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
Load Comments
PETS
What you need to know when adopting a cat
Drone captures rare sighting of Baird Beaked Whales
Firefighters rescue dog that got stuck in tree
Meet this week's Perfect Pet
More Pets
Top Stories
Warriors look to take 3-0 lead in NBA Finals tonight
Fugitive Va. sex offender arrested near SF homeless shelter
Trial begins for man accused of stuffing body into suitcase
Woman charged for allegedly putting meth in toddler's mouth in Berkeley
Vendors selling Warriors gear pumped for NBA Playoffs
Fans gearing up for Game 3 of NBA Finals in Cleveland
Comey: Trump sought to 'lift the cloud' of investigation
Show More
Stolen tracking devices help Santa Clara police catch thieves
SF man faces felony charges in disabled parking placard scheme
Bay Area, Cleveland food banks compete in fundraising challenge
PHOTOS: Celebrities at the 2017 NBA Finals
Congressman invites UK PM to Silicon Valley over social media fears
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Celebrities at the 2017 NBA Finals
PHOTOS: Reporter David Louie celebrates 45 years at ABC7
PHOTOS: Golden State Warriors fans 2016-2017
NBA Finals 2017: Photos from Warriors vs. Cavs Game 2
More Photos