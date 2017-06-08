PETS

U.K. election goes to the dogs with #DogsAtPollingStations

People with dogs pass each other outside a polling station at St Columba's Church, in the Knightsbridge area of London, Thursday, June 8, 2017. (Matt Dunham/AP Photo)

British dogs showed off their patriotism by accompanying their owners to the polls during the 2017 U.K. general election on June 8.

Voters shared photos of their four-legged furry friends on Twitter using #DogsAtPollingStations.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
petsu.s. & worldcute animalsvotingfeel goodtrendingtwitter
Load Comments
PETS
Reports of aggressive coyotes prompt San Francisco trail closures
What you need to know when adopting a cat
Drone captures rare sighting of Baird Beaked Whales
Firefighters rescue dog that got stuck in tree
More Pets
Top Stories
Comey says he was fired because of Russia investigation
PHOTOS: Comey testifies at U.S. Senate as nation watches
LIVE BLOG: Former FBI chief James Comey testifies
Celebrities react to Comey's testimony
FULL VIDEO: Comey's opening remarks to Senate Intel Committee
ANALYSIS: Trump vindicated? President gets from Comey what he wanted all along
Key players in James Comey's testimony
Show More
Chicago grandma gets life in prison in 8-year-old girl's death
Trump disputes Comey testimony on loyalty pledge, source says
Phil Collins hospitalized after gashing head in hotel room fall
Durant's dagger 3 lifts Warriors over Cavs 118-113 in Game 3
Officials: Fremont student stuck 14 kids with needle
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Comey testifies at U.S. Senate as nation watches
NBA Finals 2017: Photos from Warriors vs. Cavs Game 3
PHOTOS: Celebrities at the 2017 NBA Finals
PHOTOS: Reporter David Louie celebrates 45 years at ABC7
More Photos