PETS

Irish cats-only vet clinic lists cuddling job

EMBED </>More Videos

A veterinary clinic in Ireland has posted a cat lover's dream job: cat cuddler. (Shutterstock)

Just Cats Veterinary Clinic in Ireland is searching for the purrrrfect candidate for an unusual job posting: cat cuddler.

The cats-only clinic in Dublin is looking for someone with "gentle hands capable of petting and stroking cats for long periods of time," someone who is "capable of cat whispering to calm the nerves of some of our in patients," and who has "an ability to understand different types of purring."

It is clear from the posting that the clinic has a sense of humor, too.

"We are an equal opportunities employer, however we do discriminate against dogs attending our veterinary clinic as patients."

The posting had social media users claiming to have found their "dream job" and promising to use their cat as a reference.

Related Topics:
petsveterinarianu.s. & worldcatskittensfeel goodjobs
Load Comments
PETS
Puppies die after being found in hot car
Meet this week's Perfect Pet: 'Give Us Five' Pitbull deal
This kitty's not only really cute, he's really rare
San Francisco puppy owner arrested after abuse caught on camera
More Pets
Top Stories
Bomb threat at San Francisco State University prompts evacuation
Homeless men praised for helping victims of Manchester attack
Boy killed by stray bullet while sitting at kitchen table
SFPD searches property connected to missing Uber driver
Wisconsin food company linked to deadly nacho cheese botulism outbreak
Petaluma City Schools District teacher stage walk-out
1 dead after officer-involved shooting in South San Francisco
Show More
Passengers from evacuated Newark plane arrive at SFO
SoCal mom who went to classes w/ quadriplegic son gets MBA
Graco recalls 25K car seats; webbing may not hold child in crash
Serena Williams accepts position on SurveyMonkey board
Dublin Unified board rejects proposal to build school near jail
More News
Top Video
Petaluma City Schools District teacher stage walk-out
Bomb threat at San Francisco State University prompts evacuation
Boy killed by stray bullet while sitting at kitchen table
Police arrest 5th suspect in deadly Manchester Arena attack
More Video