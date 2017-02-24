PETS

This baby reptile's species dates back to the dinosaurs

EMBED </>More News Videos

The tuatara species dates back millions of years, but this little one just entered the world. (chesterzoo/Twitter)

A zoo in England celebrated the arrival of rare but adorable reptiles.

The Chester Zoo just hatched six tuataras, the zoo announced on its Facebook page.

The tuatara, also known as the "living dinosaur," is a reptile that's part of the order Sphenodontia, which flourished 200 million years ago. It is the only surviving member of that order, according to National Geographic.

The zookeepers at Chester Zoo who first hatched tuataras there in 2016 said that the species are believed to be older than the dinosaurs. Today, they are only found in the wild in New Zealand.

The zoo said this is the first time a tuatara hatching has been captured in such high definition.
Related Topics:
petswild animalszoou.s. & worldhistorydinosaurswatercooler
Load Comments
PETS
Watch as dog balances crackers on her head
Pets, strays flood San Jose Animal Shelter
Bye bye, Bao Bao!
National Zoo says goodbye Bao Bao panda
More Pets
Top Stories
BART considers service cuts and raising fares
SFPD investigate double shooting in Bayview District
Hercules doctor leaps into action, saves Lyft driver's life
Toxic, difficult flood cleanup begins for San Jose families
Oscars 2017: Red carpet fashion risk takers
Father offers $50K reward after son killed playing Pokemon Go
Flood evacuations reduced in San Jose, major damage remains
Show More
Muni improvements roll out Saturday; feedback sought on signals
Alameda County Officials mourn deputy killed in jail bus accident
Curry flurry: MVP's huge third quarter propels Warriors
Santa Clara Co. asks federal judge to stop Trump's sanctuary city order
Santa Cruz Police Chief slams Homeland Security after immigration raids
More News
Top Video
BART considers service cuts and raising fares
Hercules doctor leaps into action, saves Lyft driver's life
Toxic, difficult flood cleanup begins for San Jose families
Alameda County Officials mourn deputy killed in jail bus accident
More Video