PICK YOUR PET

What you need to know when adopting a cat

EMBED </>More Videos

Thinking of adopting a cat? Here are the things you need to know before you take the plunge. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas --
If you're thinking of adopting a cat, you're in for quite a treat! But before you take the plunge, consider the following tips for first-time adopters provided by the Houston SPCA:

  1. Consider where your cat is going to live (indoor our outdoor) and what areas he or she will be allowed to access. If you plan to have an indoor cat, be sure to pet-proof your home.
  2. Schedule monthly prevention appointments and yearly vet visits to keep Kitty healthy.
  3. Cats need playtime and socialization. Many cats are overweight because they are not getting sufficient exercise during the day, so plan to keep your cat active.
  4. Ensure that everyone in the household is ready for a cat, and make sure nobody has a cat allergy.
  5. It can take time for your cat to adjust to a new space. Do not expect your pet to immediately acclimate with your home. If you are adopting more than one cat, each should have its own litter box for maximum comfort.
  6. Make sure your animal is easily identifiable via microchip or tag, and keep registration information current.
  7. Talk with your veterinarian to determine the appropriate feeding amount and type of food for your new four-legged friend.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
petsadoptionSPCApet adoptioncatspick your petHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
PETS
Drone captures rare sighting of Baird Beaked Whales
Firefighters rescue dog that got stuck in tree
Meet this week's Perfect Pet
I-TEAM EXCLUSIVE: Critics say Contra Costa Co. animal shelter overwhelmed
More Pets
Top Stories
Golden State Warriors prepare to take on Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 2
IS reportedly claims responsibility for London attacks
Police chase ends with officer-involved shooting in San Leandro
7 dead, 21 in critical condition after London terror attacks
Derek Fisher arrested on suspicion of DUI after crash
Family of Australian tourist killed in San Francisco flying to Bay Area
PHOTOS: Golden State Warriors fans 2016-2017
Show More
Toddler dies after accidentally shooting himself
Man sues Beverly Hills spa after contracting MRSA
SFO travelers react to London terror attacks
London witness says attackers' eyes were 'pure evil'
Carlos Santana to perform national anthem at Game 2
More News
Top Video
Golden State Warriors prepare to take on Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 2
7 dead, 21 in critical condition after London terror attacks
Toddler dies after accidentally shooting himself
Police chase ends with officer-involved shooting in San Leandro
More Video