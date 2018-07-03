We may know this afternoon if two defendants in the Oakland Ghost Ship warehouse fire have struck plea deals in the case, thus avoiding a trial scheduled to start July 16.The December 2016 fire killed 36 people during a concert inside the Ghost Ship warehouse.A judge has asked attorneys on both sides to keep quiet.The Bay Area News Group is reporting in exchange for no contest to involuntary manslaughter, Derick Almena, the Ghost Ship's master tenant would be sentenced to nine years in prison. Max Harris, the artist collective's executive director would be sentenced to six years.A hearing is scheduled for 2 p.m. at the Alameda County Courthouse.