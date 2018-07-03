GHOST SHIP FIRE

Plea deal in Ghost Ship warehouse fire case expected soon

These are the two men charged criminally in the Ghost Ship fire that killed 36. Founder Derick Almena is pictured on the left and Max Harris is on the right. (KGO-TV)

by Cornell Barnard
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
We may know this afternoon if two defendants in the Oakland Ghost Ship warehouse fire have struck plea deals in the case, thus avoiding a trial scheduled to start July 16.

RELATED: Remembering the Oakland Ghost Ship Fire victims one year later

The December 2016 fire killed 36 people during a concert inside the Ghost Ship warehouse.

A judge has asked attorneys on both sides to keep quiet.

RELATED: Plea negotiations in Oakland Ghost Ship fire case drawing to a close

The Bay Area News Group is reporting in exchange for no contest to involuntary manslaughter, Derick Almena, the Ghost Ship's master tenant would be sentenced to nine years in prison. Max Harris, the artist collective's executive director would be sentenced to six years.

A hearing is scheduled for 2 p.m. at the Alameda County Courthouse.

For for full coverage on the investigation into Oakland's deadly Ghost Ship Fire, visit this page.
