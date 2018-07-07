PLEASANTON, Calif. (KGO) --The search is on for a man accused of burglary as well as exposing himself and other lewd acts in Pleasanton and Fremont.
Investigators released a photo of the suspect and are requesting the public's assistance in identifying him. Home security cameras captured video of him Thursday night.
Can you ID? This man linked to lewd act in #Pleasanton, others in #Fremont. More at https://t.co/GIzwkrCSFl. pic.twitter.com/Q7i7KQ4TwP— Pleasanton PD (@pleasantonpd) July 7, 2018
The man has a band tattoo on his upper right arm.
Police say he may be driving a white, four-door, crossover vehicle that is a newer model.
The incidents happened between June 15 and July 5. For more, see the Pleasanton Police Department's alert here.