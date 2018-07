Can you ID? This man linked to lewd act in #Pleasanton, others in #Fremont. More at https://t.co/GIzwkrCSFl. pic.twitter.com/Q7i7KQ4TwP — Pleasanton PD (@pleasantonpd) July 7, 2018

The search is on for a man accused of burglary as well as exposing himself and other lewd acts in Pleasanton and Fremont.Investigators released a photo of the suspect and are requesting the public's assistance in identifying him. Home security cameras captured video of him Thursday night.The man has a band tattoo on his upper right arm.Police say he may be driving a white, four-door, crossover vehicle that is a newer model.The incidents happened between June 15 and July 5. For more, see the Pleasanton Police Department's alert here