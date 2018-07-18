Police are searching for a group of men accused of attacking a 72-year-old man on Martin Luther King Jr. Way in Berkeley.Officials say the resident was walking on Martin Luther King Jr. Way, between University Avenue and Addison Street, when a group of six to eight young men approached him from behind on July 6 at 3:30 a.m. Without making any demands, the group shoved the resident to the ground and kicked him repeatedly, according to police.The man was able to call the Berkeley Police Department for help after the group left.Police said the 72-year-old man was seriously injured during the attack and has since been treated and released from a local hospital.The suspects are described as African American males in their late teens to early 20s last seen leaving the area in a newer model silver or white minivan that could possibly a Nissan Quest.If you have any information about this crime, police want you to call (510) 981-5741.