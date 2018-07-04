STATUE OF LIBERTY

Police apprehend Statue of Liberty climber in NYC

EMBED </>More Videos

Josh Einiger has more on the NYPD Emergency Service Unit's response to the Statue of Liberty climber. (Danny Owens)

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK --
After more than two hours, police have apprehended a woman who climbed the Statue of Liberty. U.S. Parks Police evacuated Liberty Island of tourists after a woman climbed to the base of the statue.

Live images from our sister station Eyewitness News showed the woman lying at the base of statue.


She appeared to be moving occasionally and waving a t-shirt at times. At other times she was seen lying on her stomach and kicking her feet up behind her.

The climber was holding a t-shirt that says "Rise and Resist" and "Trump Care Makes Us Sick."



The view from another Eyewitness News camera located on another side of the statue showed police scaling the base with a ladder. Approximately six officers are surrounding the woman.

Visitors were being taken off the island via ferry.

"We've had two unusual events occur back-to-back," National Park Service spokesman Jerry Willis told Eyewitness News. "So for the safety and security of our visitors, we decided to evacuate for the day."

"It's our busiest week of the year, historically," Willis continued. "The island at this time of the day is mostly near capacity, at 4,000 to 4,500 people. All boats have been tasked with moving people off the island. We have an evacation plan. Given the heat of the day, the visitors complied with no issues."

Reports of a person scaling the statue started coming in around 3 p.m. Wednesday, shortly after a protest group calling itself Rise and Resist dropped a banner that read "Abolish ICE" from the base of the statue.


That demonstration was organized to protest the Trump administration's immigration policy, the group said in a press release.



The group said the woman who climbed to the base of the statue was not involved in the "Abolish ICE" protest.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
statue of libertyprotestillegal climbingu.s. & worldNew York
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
STATUE OF LIBERTY
Closed for business: Shutdown shutters parks, landmarks
What is A Day Without A Woman?
Happy Birthday to the Statue of Liberty!
This Day in History: Statue of Liberty delivered to New York Harbor
More statue of liberty
Top Stories
Warriors' Steph Curry, wife Ayesha welcome baby to the world
San Jose's Rose White and Blue Parade kicks off July 4th festivities
Bay Area Fourth of July fireworks and festivities
People turning to vet to drug pets for holiday fireworks
Parade of fire trucks, firefighters battle County Fire
East Bay family says dog was killed in trainer's home
VIDEO: SJ's Joey Chestnut sets record at hot dog contest
How weather impacts fireworks shows
Show More
Meet 7 On Your Side's Michael Finney at Alameda County Fair
If you see these things, don't use the ATM, police say
Kenwood holds Fourth of July parade
Happy 4th! NASA shares image of 'celestial fireworks'
Activists hold 'Block ICE' protest on 4th of July in SF
More News