LAS VEGAS MASS SHOOTING

Police say female companion of shooter still person of interest

Sheriff says female companion of shooter still considered a person of interest.

LAS VEGAS, Nevada --
Investigators say a female companion of the shooter is considered a person of interest.

Marilou Danley, 62, reportedly lived with Stephen Paddock at a home in Mesquite, Nevada.

Danley is currently out of the country.

The sheriff did not release further details about Danley, but said they will try to speak with her when she is back in the United States.

Danley posted photos to Facebook from the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino three years ago.

Woman known as 'person of interest' for her connection with Las Vegas shooter posted to Facebook from the Mandalay Bay Resort and Hotel in September 2014.


We will continue to bring you more on this developing story as it becomes available.

