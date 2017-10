Woman known as 'person of interest' for her connection with Las Vegas shooter posted to Facebook from the Mandalay Bay Resort and Hotel in September 2014.

Early Monday investigators were searching for Marilou Danley to speak with her about the deadly Las Vegas mass shooting. After interviewing her, they do not believe she was involved.Marilou Danley, 62, was said to be a companion of the shooter, Stephen Paddock.Danley posted photos to Facebook from the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino three years ago.After police made contact with Danley, they do not believe she was involved in the shooting.