Police investigate hit-and-run crash involving 7 vehicles in San Jose

Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash involving seven vehicles on Vine Street in downtown San Jose Thursday morning.Police say a pick-up truck crashed into another car on Vine Street at Edwards Avenue just before 1 a.m., causing a chain reaction that led to three parked vehicles being hit.The victim's vehicle, a black Lexus, was heavily damaged.Firefighters had to extricate the driver from that car. Once they got him out they were able to take him away on a stretcher.About a block away, the suspect's vehicle crashed into two more parked cars.The driver of the pick up was arrested for hit and run and another passenger in the truck took off.A female passenger was injured. The injuries of the two people are considered serious, but not life threatening.