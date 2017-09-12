SAN FRANCISCO --Police said a man was shot Tuesday morning in downtown San Francisco.
Police got notice of activity on the ShotSpotter gunshot detection system at 6:26 a.m. in the area of the 700 block of O'Farrell Street, Officer Giselle Linnane said.
Officer went to the area and found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital and police didn't know his condition as of 9 a.m.
A collision may have been tied to the shooting, but police are still investigating that, Linnane said.
Police did not provide any suspect information in connection with the shooting.
