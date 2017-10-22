Police investigating homicide at Fremont-Newark area hotel

Police detectives are investigating a homicide that apparently happened at the Extended Stay America Fremont-Newark hotel late Saturday night, police said this afternoon.Officers got a call around 11:34 p.m. reporting a shooting and a man with a gunshot wound in the hotel lobby at 5375 Farwell Place, police said.Patrol officers went to the hotel and found the man, a 48-year-old Fremont resident, just outside the lobby. The officers administered field trauma aid until medics arrived, and the man was taken to a trauma center, but he succumbed to his injuries, police said.Officers found a crime scene in a hotel room, and police say this appears to be an isolated incident in which the victim and suspect may have known each other.The man's name won't be released until his family has been notified, according to police.Police noted that the last reported homicide in Fremont was in September 2015.Anyone with information is asked to call the Fremont Police Department's Investigative Unit at (510) 790-6900 or send an anonymous tip by texting TIP FREMONTPD followed by the message to 888-777.