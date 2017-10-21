UC BERKELEY

Police: Man tried to sexually assault jogger on trail near UC Berkeley

This is an undated image of UC Berkeley. (KGO-TV )

by Lonni Rivera
BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) --
UC Berkeley police are on the lookout for a man who tried to sexually assault a female jogger on the fire trail in the hills above the campus. Police say it happened Thursday evening and the female victim notified campus police the next day.

"It's rather shocking, but kind of out of the ordinary," said Cal student Kevin Zamzow-Pollock.

His mom, Heidi, is concerned, "They have to go out in that big wide world but it doesn't mean you stop worrying."

A campus warning alert notified UC Berkeley students about an attempted sexual assault on a woman jogging along the fire trail.

"I think of the most useful things is the way that anything on you can be a weapon and help you defend," said Zamzow-Pollock.

In the jogger's case, investigators say she used her strength to defend herself.

Police say the woman told them the suspect ran up from behind her, then tackled her and tried to remove her shorts, and fondled her. She fought back and he ran away.

The man is described as a white male in his 50s about 6 feet tall, wearing khaki pants with grey collar length hair and a full grey beard.

"I guess being a woman is scary in general alone, so yeah, I mean I think it's a weird world we are living in," said hiker Lily Hiott-Millis.

Fellow hiker and UC Berkeley grad Nader Behdin added, "It's a scary thing, I guess. I don't have to think about those things as much. It's not great to hear that."

Runners and walkers still enjoyed the popular fire trails on Saturday. Campus police would like anyone with information about the assault to contact them.

Anyone with information about this crime should contact campus police at (500) 642-0472 during business hours or (510) 642-6760 at other times.
