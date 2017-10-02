LAS VEGAS MASS SHOOTING

Las Vegas Police radio: "Active shooter...there's many people down!'

EMBED </>More Videos

Police radio recordings capture the initial moments as authorities arrive on the scene in Las Vegas. (WABC)

LAS VEGAS, Nevada --
Radio communications from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Sunday night as the mass shooting unfolded captures the frantic moments faced by law enforcement officers as they determined where the shooting was coming from and then stormed the gunman's room.

Officers can be heard on the radio transmission saying, "We have an active shooter...there's many people down" and then determining his location as "halfway up" in Mandalay Bay hotel.

The officers then stormed the gunman's room to find him already dead.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
las vegas mass shootingLas Vegas
Load Comments
LAS VEGAS MASS SHOOTING
Who are the victims of Las Vegas mass shooting?
Brother of shooter says family dumbfounded by news
Concertgoers return to Bay Area after Vegas shooting
At least 58 killed, 515 injured in Vegas shooting
California lawmakers react to deadly Vegas shooting
More las vegas mass shooting
Top Stories
At least 58 killed, 515 injured in Vegas shooting
Who are the victims of Las Vegas mass shooting?
Eyewitness video shows moment of Las Vegas shooting
What we know about Las Vegas mass shooting gunman
Police: Companion of shooter still person of interest
Brother of shooter says family dumbfounded by news
Worst mass shootings in recent U.S. history
Timeline of mass shooting on the Las Vegas strip
Show More
Woman who escaped Las Vegas shooting shares emotional thank you
Heroes rise amid terror of Las Vegas mass shooting
PHOTOS: Mass shooting in Las Vegas
Las Vegas residents line up to donate blood
Eyewitness video shows moment of Las Vegas shooting
More News
Top Video
At least 58 killed, 515 injured in Vegas shooting
Eyewitness video shows moment of Las Vegas shooting
What we know about Las Vegas mass shooting gunman
Timeline of mass shooting on the Las Vegas strip
More Video