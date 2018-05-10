A man took photos or a video of two women in a bathroom stall on the Santa Rosa Junior College's southwest campus Tuesday night, SRJC District police said.The female students said the suspect held a cellphone underneath one stall and above another from an adjacent stall between 7:45 p.m. and 7:55 p.m. at the campus at 950 South Wright Road, Santa Rosa Junior College District police said.District police responded and checked the area but did not locate the suspect who was described as a white man between 20 and 30 years old, 5 feet 6 inches with either gray hair or a bald head. The barefoot suspect was wearing a black and white striped T-shirt. He was last seen walking south away from the campus.SRJC District police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call (707) 527-1000.