Police searching for man who allegedly chopped off wife's arm

BOPHA PHORN
The New York Police Department is searching for a man who allegedly attacked his wife and chopped off her arm with a knife.

Police said the man, 35-year-old Yong Lu, attacked his 35-year-old wife on June 21 in the vicinity of 55th Street and 5th Avenue in Brooklyn, New York.

The woman's right arm was severed as well as two fingers on her left hand, a NYPD spokesperson told ABC News.

The woman was in critical but stable condition at a local hospital, police said.

"The NYPD is seeking the public's assistance in locating the following individual wanted for questioning in connection to an assault within the confines of the 72nd Precinct," the spokesperson said.
