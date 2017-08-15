Police seek help finding missing San Leandro woman with Alzheimer's

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KGO) --
San Leandro police are searching for 80-year-old Peggy Chambers, who has been missing from her apartment for around two hours. Chambers suffers from Alzheimer's Disease.

Police are currently searching for her, and are asking for the public's assistance. Chambers was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and jeans.

Officials say she left her purse at home and walked out.

A silver alert has been issued and the SLPD and CHP are working together to find Chambers.
If you have any information on Peggy Chambers' whereabouts, please contact local law enforcement or the SLPD at (510) 577-2740.
