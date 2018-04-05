SAN FRANCICO (KGO) --San Jose police are looking for a man who made threats to law enforcement and the public in San Francisco.
Officials just released the picture of 44-year-old Dustin Hamilton. They say he stole guns from a home on Husted Avenue in San Jose at about 10:15 p.m. on Wednesday and also made threats to kill police and members of the public in San Francisco.
Detectives have obtained a felony arrest warrant for Hamilton for burglary and also threats and firearms possession. Additionally, officials say Hamilton has two outstanding felony warrants out of San Francisco for assault and vandalism.
Police in San Jose and SF are working to locate suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or contact Detective Emilio Perez and Detective Matt Brackett of the San Jose Police Department's Assaults Unit at 408-277-5283.
Persons wishing to remain anonymous can either call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (408) 947-STOP (7867) or submit a tip here. Persons providing information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect may be eligible for a cash reward from the Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers.
