SOLDIERS

17,000 California National Guard soldiers will keep disputed bonuses

(Shutterstock)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. --
The Pentagon says more than 17,000 California National Guard soldiers won't have to repay more than $190 million in enlistment bonuses and other payments handed in error out between 2004 and 2010.

The decision closes several years of wrangling over whether to take the money back after an audit revealed overpayments as the Guard faced pressure to hit enlistment goals during the Iraq and Afghanistan wars. Bonuses of up to $15,000 and loan aid were offered.

A Pentagon report sent to Congressional committees on July 31 says 17,092 soldiers will not have to repay the money and will be refunded if they already did. It says 393 soldiers will not get relief because they didn't fulfill their enlistment terms.

The decision was first reported Friday by the Los Angeles Times.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsnational guardpentagonu.s. & worldsoldiersafghanistanafghanistan wariraqWashington DC
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOLDIERS
Trump says US can't afford quick Afghanistan withdrawal
Trump to outline Afghan strategy in national TV address
'Mommy!' Air Force MSgt. surprises kids in class
Soldier salutes funeral procession in pouring rain
More soldiers
POLITICS
Bail set for far-right activist Kyle Chapman
94-year-old Holocaust survivor vows to march in Berkeley protest
Trump pardons ex-sheriff convicted of defying judge's order
'Patriot Prayer' cancelling rally at SF's Crissy Field
More Politics
Top Stories
94-year-old Holocaust survivor vows to march in Berkeley protest
Trump pardons ex-sheriff convicted of defying judge's order
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Joe De Rosa comedy tickets, Jeffrey's fresh meat pet foods
'Patriot Prayer' cancelling rally at SF's Crissy Field
Hurricane Harvey strengthens to Category 4
Leader of Berkeley rally asks people to stay away
FULL LIST: Traffic impact for SF right-wing rallies, counter protests
FULL LIST: Rallies and demonstrations planned for SF, Berkeley
Show More
Trump directs Pentagon to indefinitely ban transgender recruits
Seoul: North Korea fires several projectiles to sea
Hurricane Harvey strands 4 ships with 20,000 passengers in the Gulf
Bail set for far-right activist Kyle Chapman
Political rallies to alter weekend transit schedules in SF
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Bay Area total solar eclipse 2017
Photos: Solar eclipse 2017 captivates America
PHOTOS: 'American Idol' hopefuls sing their hearts out at Oakland auditions
Photos from the scene of struck pedestrians in Barcelona
More Photos