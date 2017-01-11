President-elect Donald Trump held his first news conference since late July at Trump Tower Wednesday, and addressed some important issues that have recently come up.The event lasted more than an hour, and touched on whether Trump has Russia ties, what will happen with Trump's businesses, Obamacare and building a wall between U.S. and Mexico.We pulled 7 big moments from the news conference. Watch them in the video player above, and see the text of his remarks below.CNN REPORTER: "Since you're attacking us, can you give us a question? Mr. President-elect --"TRUMP: "Go ahead."CNN REPORTER: "Since you are attacking our news organization --"TRUMP: "Not you."CNN REPORTER: "Can you give us a chance?"TRUMP: "Your organization is terrible."CNN REPORTER: "You are attacking our news organization, can you give us a chance to ask a question, sir? Sir, can you --"TRUMP: "Quiet."