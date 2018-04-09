  • LIVE VIDEO California police chiefs discuss proposed bill over peace officers' use of force
Olympians abused by Larry Nassar supporting legislation to protect patients

Dr. Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing in Lansing, Mich., Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. --
Olympians who were abused by former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar are supporting legislation that would make California the first state to require doctors to tell their patients if they are on probation.

Olympic gold medalist Jordyn Wieber says the measure could help protect women from abuse.
Democratic state Sen. Jerry Hill says roughly 120 doctors are placed on probation every year in California for infractions such as sexual misconduct or medical errors.

Patients can find information online about which doctors are on probation if they know where to look. The measure would require doctors to disclose that information.

Versions of the proposal have died twice before. This year, Hill is pointing to increased attention around sexual assault in advocating for the measure.

