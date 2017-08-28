POLITICS

ACLU sues President Trump over transgender military ban

President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at the Phoenix Convention Center, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON --
The American Civil Liberties Union has filed a lawsuit challenging President Donald Trump's ban on transgender individuals joining the military.

The federal lawsuit was filed in Maryland on Monday by the ACLU of Maryland on behalf of several service members who are transgender.

Trump directed the Pentagon on Friday to implement the ban on transgender individuals joining the military, which he first announced in a tweet. He also gave to the Pentagon the authority to decide the future of openly transgender people already serving.

The lawsuit says Trump's policy violates the equal protection rights of transgender service members who now have "grave reason to fear for their careers."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicstransgenderlgbtqmilitaryPresident Donald Trumpu.s. & worlddonald trumplgbtACLUWashington DC
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Trump directs Pentagon to indefinitely ban transgender recruits
Details to be released on Trump's proposed transgender ban in military
No changes in military transgender policy for now, top US general says
Protesters take to streets of Castro District to oppose transgender military ban
POLITICS
Counter protesters claim victory in Berkeley demonstrations
RNC resolution condemns white supremacists
PHOTOS: Bay Area rallies, demonstrations Aug. 2017
VIDEO: Liberal shields Trump fan during Berkeley protest
More Politics
Top Stories
Battered by Harvey, Houston braces for even more flooding
Counter protesters claim victory in Berkeley demonstrations
Trump plans to travel to Texas on Tuesday
Hundreds of Harvey rescues, thousands of 911 calls swamp Houston area
VIDEO: Liberal shields Trump fan during Berkeley protest
East Bay residents try to beat the heat
Tense protests draw thousands to Berkeley
California teams to help in Texas after Hurricane Harvey
Show More
Hurricane Harvey flooding leaves at least 3 dead, 14 injured
How to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey
Police: 13 arrested during tense protests in Berkeley
RNC resolution condemns white supremacists
PHOTOS: Bay Area rallies, demonstrations Aug. 2017
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Historic flooding devastates the Houston area
PHOTOS: Bay Area rallies, demonstrations Aug. 2017
PHOTOS: Bay Area total solar eclipse 2017
Photos: Solar eclipse 2017 captivates America
More Photos