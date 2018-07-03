BORDER CRISIS

Activists protest outside San Francisco immigration building demanding an end to deportations

EMBED </>More Videos

Protesters have been camping out in San Francisco for two days in the latest demonstration against the Trump administration's so-called zero tolerance policy. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Activists have been camping out in San Francisco for two days in the latest demonstration against the Trump administration's so-called zero tolerance policy.

The gate to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement building on Washington Street in San Francisco was blocked Tuesday afternoon. These activists arrived Monday for a rally and have not left. In fact, they say they're staying there until their demands are met.

The entrances on Jackson Street are also blocked. There are buckets in the area across a driveway with the words, "abolish ICE," written on them. Officers are making sure everything remains peaceful while providing traffic control.

The activists told ABC7 News they were inspired by others fighting to end family detention at the border. "We're all angry and we're all feeling what's happening is immoral and outrageous. We've been inspired by what other folks have done and we wanted to make a similar stand," activist Steven Goldberg said.

RELATED: Plans for immigrant detention center in Concord not moving forward

ICE released a statement saying, "US Immigration and Customs Enforcement fully respects the rights of all people to voice their opinion without interference. ICE remains committed to immigration enforcement consistent with federal law and agency policy."

For more on the ongoing border crisis, visit this page.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsimmigrationICEborder crisisimmigration reformPresident Donald Trumpdonald trumpchildrenprotestSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Congressman denied access to Bay Area shelter for immigrant children
Plans for immigrant detention center in Concord not moving forward
Protesters march in Concord opposing proposed immigrant camp
Navy plans to build a migrant detention camp in Concord for 47,000 people
Protesters descend on Richmond jail chanting 'abolish ICE'
California's Rep. DeSaulnier denounces reported Concord immigration detention 'camp'
ABC7 brings you the Crisis at the Border
BORDER CRISIS
Congressman denied access to Bay Area shelter for immigrant children
Volunteer effort unfolds to help undocumented children at border
Thousands march across Bay Area to protest separating migrant families
Thousands march in SF for immigrants rights
More border crisis
POLITICS
Congressman denied access to Bay Area shelter for immigrant children
Mexico gives leftist Lopez Obrador big presidential win
Mother, daughter reunited at LAX after being separated at border
Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador elected president of Mexico
More Politics
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Family of Oakland teen Jahi McMath speaks in SF
Fire burning near Lake Berryessa threatens over 100 structures
MAPS: A look at the 'County Fire' in Yolo County
Bay Area Fourth of July fireworks and festivities
LeBron James banner pulled from Cleveland building after Lakers deal
49ers say Reuben Foster suspended for first 2 games of regular season
Some residents near Pawnee Fire allowed to return home
Police arrest suspect in shooting death of security guard in SF's Bayview
Show More
Plea deal in Ghost Ship warehouse fire case expected
Richard Swift of The Black Keys dies at 41
Celebrities who have passed away recently
US official: Trump to rescind Obama-era guidance on race in college admissions
Plea deal in Ghost Ship warehouse fire case could be reached soon
More News