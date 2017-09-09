Hundreds of activists marched through Oakland to show support for DACA Saturday.They spoke against the Trump Administration's decision to phase out the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrival's policy.The program protects children of undocumented immigrants from deportation.The voices of marchers echoed through Oakland. Their words were backed up with bold signs and their message was clear and direct.The demonstrators included activists, immigrants and dreamers.Dreamers are the children of undocumented immigrants who were granted work permits. But those legal protections are set to expire in 6 months under the Trump Administration."I work in a company in San Francisco. If I didn't have DACA I wouldn't be able to get the job," Alejandro Rodriguez said.Rodriguez' parents brought him to the United States from Mexico when he was 14. His story is one of many.It's a wrong thing to do for the country. And the wrong thing to do for dreamers because without the opportunity, I don't think I could have gotten to where I am," Fifi Ramirez said.The group vowed to defend dreamers."I am peaceful but I do not identify as a pacifist," Luci said.Jose Mendez is a dreamer and also a U.C. Berkeley graduate."The biggest problem is not knowing whether he's going to change his mind. Whether he's going to decide to be merciful and compassionate," Mendez said.The uncertainties motivate these protesters to move forward in the right direction.