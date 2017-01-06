AIDS activist to be sworn in to lead San Francisco's District 8

A San Francisco political outsider who was actually revered by the political establishment will be taking over the board of supervisors seat that Scott Wiener vacated when he was elected to the State Assembly.The seat once occupied by Harvey Milk will now be taken by AIDS activist, Jeff Sheehy, 59.The appointment was made by San Francisco's mayor who consulted with past and present supervisors before picking Sheehy to lead District 8. "The mayor didn't appoint a person, he appointed a family," Sheehy said.Known as a progressive, Sheehy has retaken the term family values.On Friday, his husband and daughter stood by him, as he made it clear that supporting families would be on his new agenda. "And if we don't do right by our kids, we're not creating the right future for this city," Sheehy said.The Texas native has spent years defending gay rights. In the mid 90s, Sheehy pushed San Francisco City Hall to do business only with those companies providing domestic partner benefits.Under former San Francisco Mayor Gavin Newsom, Sheehy was San Francisco's AIDS Czar. He has led the city towards the goal of reaching zero cases of new HIV infections and will be the first supervisor living with HIV.Sheehy also spoke about an issue that some city officials have grown tired of addressing - public safety. "At least two to three times immediately outside my window, there's been a car with a broken window," Sheehy said.Many in District 8 say homelessness and affordable housing are two of the most pressing issues. "I can't tell you how many people have told me that they are so afraid their buildings are going to be sold and they will be out on the street," District 8 resident Patrick Aaron said."I have to see what we have in terms of proposals and start digging in and getting the work done," Sheehy said.Sheehy will be sworn in on Sunday by Lee and on the job on Monday.