Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wins first campaign to defeat 10-term New York Congressman Joe Crowley

A 28-year-old Latina running her first ever campaign has shocked the political world with her surprising victory. (Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Campaign via AP)

NEW YORK (KGO) --
It was the battle of the millennials versus the Democratic Party's old guard. On Tuesday night a 28 year-old woman who was relatively unknown, beat New York Congressman Joe Crowley, one of the most powerful democrats on Capitol Hill.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was endorsed by Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders.

Ocasio-Cortez, an underdog, to say the least, was running for a seat in District 14 which represents parts of the Bronx and Queens.

No one thought she could defeat the so-called "Queens Machine."

"We beat a machine with a movement and that is what we have done today," said Ocasio-Cortez after her win.

RELATED: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez upsets Rep. Joe Crowley in New York primary

Like Ocasio-Cortez, Berkeley Mayor Jesse Arreguin is a product of Bernie Sanders' legacy, running on a democratic socialist platform.

"She and Senator Sanders and some of the new grass roots candidates that are running for office are speaking to the needs and concerns of people in this country and are really trying to change our democratic party," explained Mayor Arreguin.

Like Sanders her message was focused on creating an economy that works for all Americans by having universal healthcare, free college tuition and judicial reform. She's also in favor of getting rid of ICE.

Republicans on the other hand say the democrats are now more divided than ever as so-called socialist candidates come closer to taking hold of the party.

"I think it shows a big split in the democrats and I think that would be to our advantage. They are fighting with each other," said Howard Epstein of the San Francisco Republican Party.

David Latterman is a political strategist who says the democrats have been divided even before President Trump.

"The insurgent wing suddenly has a win under its belt, a big win, assuming she wins in November which everybody does. Now the older establishment has to take the younger wing a whole lot more seriously," said Latterman.
