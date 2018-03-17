  • Do you think BART should allow politically motivated ads in stations and on trains?
Andrew McCabe, Rex Tillerson and other notable firings, resignations under the Trump administration

Here's a look at notable firings and resignations under President Donald Trump. (Alex Brandon/AP Photo)

It's more than a year into his administration, and President Donald Trump's staff has undergone several changes.

Late Friday the president tweeted the Andrew McCabe, deputy director of the FBI, had been fired and that it was a "great day for the hard working men and women of the FBI." McCabe, who was fired just two days before his retirement, kept memos of his conversations with the president much like his former boss James Comey, ABC News reported.


Here's a look at other notable people who resigned or were fired from the Trump administration:

Rex Tillerson
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will leave the administration and will be replaced by CIA Director Mike Pompeo, the president said on Twitter last week. Trump nominated Gina Haspel, the current deupty of the CIA, to replace Pompeo.

Gary Cohn
White House chief economic adviser Gary Cohn resigned from his post in early March 2018 following a high-profile battle over tariffs the president wants to impose on steel and aluminum imports.

Hope Hicks
Hicks was the longest serving Trump aide before she announced her resignation as White House communications director. Trump praised Hicks for her work over the last three years, saying that he "will miss having her by my side."

The resignation came after Hicks admitted to occasionally telling "white lies" for Trump while being interviewed by the House intelligence panel. She said she had not lied about anything relevant to the Russia investigation.

Tom Price
Former Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price resigned amidst criticism of his use of private planes for government travel. Price's departure came as he was being investigated by the inspector general's office at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Steve Bannon
Bannon served as the White House's chief strategist before resigning from his post on August 14, exactly one year after he joined Trump's campaign. He returned to leading the conservative media outlet Breitbart News following his resignation.

Anthony Scaramucci
Scaramucci served as White House communications director for just 11 days before he resigned. During his time as communications director, Scaramucci had an expletive-riddden phone call with New Yorker reporter Ryan Lizza in which he criticized Reince Priebus and Steve Bannon.

Sean Spicer
The White House press secretary resigned after a tumultuous six-month run on the podium where he often had run-ins with the press. His daily televised briefings made him the subject of a high-profile Saturday Night Live parody by Melissa McCarthy.

Michael Flynn
Trump's first National Security Advisor, former Lieutenant General Michael Flynn, had the shortest tenure in that position. After just 24 days, Flynn resigned on February 13, after The Washington Post stated he had spoken with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak during the transition of power.

James Comey
Trump fired the FBI director on May 9, 3-and-a-half years into a 10-year term. He initially claimed that Comey's firing was due to his handling of the Hillary Clinton investigation during the 2016 election, but he also admitted to NBC's Lester Holt that it was because he was unhappy with the investigation into his own campaign's ties with Russia.

Reince Priebus

Former RNC chair Reince Priebus was appointed to the powerful position of Chief of Staff but unceremoniously fired, seemingly via tweet, on July 28. Trump announced that General John Kelly, serving as Secretary of Homeland Security, would be replacing him.


Sally Yates
Acting Attorney General Sally Yates was fired just hours after she announced the Justice Department would not defend Trump's controversial executive order temporarily banning all refugees and travelers from certain countries.

Omarosa Manigault Newman
The White House says Omarosa Manigault Newman - director of communications for the White House Office of Public Liaison - left the administration in early 2018. The White House aide was initially known as a reality television star, beginning with the first season of "The Apprentice." She is among several aides expected to leave the administration following Trump's first year in office.
