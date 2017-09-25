Anthony Weiner sentenced to 21 months in sexting case

Former U.S. Rep. Anthony Weiner has been sentenced to 21 months in a sexting case that rocked the 2016 presidential race.Weiner called his crime his "rock bottom" as he spoke just before a judge in New York City sentences him for his sexting crime.Weiner fought back tears and occasionally cried Monday as he read from a written statement on a page he held in front of him in Manhattan federal court. He said he was "a very sick man for a very long time." He asked to be spared from prison.The Democrat's lawyer, Arlo Devlin-Brown, had asked that Weiner serve no prison time. A prosecutor recommended he serve between 21 months and 27 months in prison.