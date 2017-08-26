PROTEST

Anti-hate protesters declare victory over right-wing, 'Patriot Prayer' group.

A protester yells into a megaphone in San Francisco on Aug. 26, 2017. (KGO-TV)

by Cornell Barnard
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Hundreds of counter demonstrators marched on San Francisco's Alamo Square today, ahead of a planned news conference scheduled inside the park by the right wing-group, Patriot Prayer.

RELATED: What is the 'alt-right'? Definitions of terms in extremist language

The news conference never happened.

Early this morning, City workers put a fence around Alamo Square park, closing it to the public. By 10am, the park was empty and off limits. SFPD officers in riot gear stood guard inside the Square and out.

Members of patriot prayer never showed.

FULL LIST: Rallies and demonstrations planned for San Francisco, Berkeley
"This is a victory for us, they say they're going to show but they run and hide, said Benjamin Bac Sierra, member of "Frisco resistance"

Several hundred counter-protesters gathered at Steiner and Hayes Streets and refused to leave when asked by police. One woman was detained by officers when she jumped a barricade on Fell Street and ran to be closer to the demonstration.

About 2 p.m., demonstrators marched towards the Mission District.

Keep scrolling for a photo story from Cornell Barnard on Twitter:
Click here for a look back at stories and videos from recent protests.
