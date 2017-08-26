Anti-hate protesters declare victory over right-wing, 'Patriot Prayer' group.

Seeing these signs everywhere in Berkeley. pic.twitter.com/yXO3z2KIT1 — Cbarnard (@CornellBarnard) August 25, 2017

#breaking SFPD closing Alamo Sq Park ahead of afternoon news conference by Patriot Prayer group. pic.twitter.com/LERRWbKIZG — Cbarnard (@CornellBarnard) August 26, 2017

Counter demonstrators have knocked down barricade one block from Alamo Sq Park, now protesting outside fence. pic.twitter.com/RX5kKkv5jz — Cbarnard (@CornellBarnard) August 26, 2017

Demonstrators blocking Steiner Hayes sts., claiming victory over Patriot Prayer group who tried to have event at AlamoSq. #breaking pic.twitter.com/oKPJnmJQTq — Cbarnard (@CornellBarnard) August 26, 2017

'Frisco Resistance' claiming victory over Patriot Prayer group. pic.twitter.com/Q1qjRCBD6z — Cbarnard (@CornellBarnard) August 26, 2017

SFPD officers in riot gear, guarding Alamo Sq., which remains closed. pic.twitter.com/f2BORYHI1d — Cbarnard (@CornellBarnard) August 26, 2017

Counter-demonstrators leaving Alamo Sq., marching to Mission Dist. pic.twitter.com/c0ysx2z9RU — Cbarnard (@CornellBarnard) August 26, 2017

Alamo Square neighbors showing solidarity. pic.twitter.com/vb6IXMQMcg — Cbarnard (@CornellBarnard) August 26, 2017

Hundreds of counter demonstrators marched on San Francisco's Alamo Square today, ahead of a planned news conference scheduled inside the park by the right wing-group, Patriot Prayer.The news conference never happened.Early this morning, City workers put a fence around Alamo Square park, closing it to the public. By 10am, the park was empty and off limits. SFPD officers in riot gear stood guard inside the Square and out.Members of patriot prayer never showed."This is a victory for us, they say they're going to show but they run and hide, said Benjamin Bac Sierra, member of "Frisco resistance"Several hundred counter-protesters gathered at Steiner and Hayes Streets and refused to leave when asked by police. One woman was detained by officers when she jumped a barricade on Fell Street and ran to be closer to the demonstration.About 2 p.m., demonstrators marched towards the Mission District.