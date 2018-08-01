SANCTUARY CITIES

Appeals court rules Trump's order threatening to withhold funding from sanctuary cities unconstitutional

EMBED </>More Videos

A U.S. appeals court says President Donald Trump's executive order threatening to withhold funding from "sanctuary cities" that limit cooperation with immigration authorities is unconstitutional. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO --
A U.S. appeals court says President Donald Trump's executive order threatening to withhold funding from "sanctuary cities" that limit cooperation with immigration authorities is unconstitutional.

But the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Wednesday that a lower court went too far when it blocked the order nationwide

RELATED: California lawmakers denounce Jeff Sessions over immigration lawsuit

U.S. District Judge William Orrick said in November that Trump's order threatened all federal funding and that the president didn't have the authority to attach new conditions to spending approved by Congress.

The ruling came in lawsuits filed by two California counties - San Francisco and Santa Clara.

RELATED: DOJ suing Calif. over sanctuary laws, Gov. Brown calls it a 'political stunt'

The Trump administration said the order applies to a relatively small pot of money that already requires compliance with immigration law.

An email to a spokesman for the U.S. Justice Department wasn't immediately returned.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsimmigrationsanctuary citiesICEimmigration reformPresident Donald Trumpcourt casecourtu.s. supreme courtu.s. & worldSan FranciscoWashington DC
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
California lawmakers denounce Jeff Sessions over immigration lawsuit
DOJ suing Calif. over sanctuary laws, Gov. Brown calls it a 'political stunt'
SANCTUARY CITIES
More than half of Bay Area opposes crackdown on immigrants, new poll says
Judge sides with Philadelphia in sanctuary city fight
Proposed ballot measure injects fireworks into SF mayoral race
SF Mayoral Candidate Angela Alioto defends sanctuary city reform initiative
More sanctuary cities
POLITICS
Melania wades into Lebron James, Donald Trump feud
It's the first ever Barack Obama Day in Illinois
Spicer talks phone calls from Trump, press briefing do-overs and more at SF's Commonwealth Club
California vows to fight Trump plan to freeze fuel economy rules
Calif. joins lawsuit against 3-D printed guns
More Politics
Top Stories
PG&E worker killed in Carr Fire, 7th death in massive wildfire
2.9 magnitude earthquake strikes near Fairfield
At least 3 dead after 7.0 earthquake strikes Indonesia
Trump administration approves disaster declaration for Carr Fire
Star-studded benefit concert for North Bay fire victims
Officials identify suspect wanted for MacArthur BART train assault
Melania wades into Lebron James, Donald Trump feud
K-9 finds half a million in cash after Fresno County traffic stop
Show More
Student hospitalized after Richmond BART attack, family says
Ferguson Fire moves into Yosemite, jumps Highway 41
Man's best friend hangs 10 at the World Dog Surfing Championships
Evacuations orders in place due to Mendocino Complex Fires
WATCH: Divers free 20-foot whale shark trapped in rope
More News