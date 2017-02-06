A federal appeals court in San Francisco today scheduled a telephone hearing at 3 p.m. Tuesday on President Donald Trump's administration's emergency appeal for reinstatement of the president's travel ban affecting seven Muslim-majority countries.On Friday, when James Robart, a federal judge in Seattle, issued a broad order blocking key parts of president trump's immigration order he set into motion a chain of judicial decisions for the ninth circuit court of appeals in San Francisco."Right now the state of Washington has made a pretty powerful showing of irreparable harm to lots of people who are affected by this decision," U.C. Hastings law professor Rory Little said.Little says the Trump Administration is facing an uphill battle to convince three ninth circuit judges, that they should put a stop to judge Robart's decision and allow the travel ban on seven predemoninantly-Muslim nations to continue.On Saturday, the ninth circuit judges - who communicate via email and phone calls from San Francisco, phoenix and Honolulu - denied the Trump Administration's original request to vacate the stay