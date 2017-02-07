POLITICS

Army clears way for completion of Dakota Access oil pipeline

Hay is stacked up to feed horses at a protest encampment along the route of the Dakota Access oil pipeline near Cannon Ball in southern North Dakota on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017. (AP Photo/James MacPherson)

BISMARCK, N.D. --
The Army has notified Congress that it will allow the $3.8 billion Dakota Access pipeline to cross under a Missouri River reservoir in North Dakota, completing the four-state project to move North Dakota oil to Illinois.

The Justice Department filed court documents Tuesday including letters to members of Congress from Deputy Assistant Army Secretary Paul Cramer. The Army intends to allow the crossing under Lake Oahe (oh-AH'-hee) as early as Wednesday.

The crossing is the final big chunk of work on the pipeline.

The Standing Rock Sioux tribe worries a pipeline leak could pollute drinking water. It's promised to continue legal challenges.

Dallas-based pipeline developer Energy Transfer Partners says the pipeline is safe.
Related Topics:
politicsoilu.s. & worldarmyprotest
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
PHOTOS: Bay Area protesters oppose Dakota Access Pipeline
Hundreds protest Dakota Access pipeline in SF
Dakota Pipeline protesters descend on CitiBank in Albany
POLITICS
Appeals court to hear oral arguments over phone call
White House to fight judge's immigration order that blocks travel ban
Trump administration announces new sanctions on Iran
San Francisco shop featuring cookbooks from countries under travel ban
More Politics
Top Stories
Landslide forces closure of Highway 17 near Scotts Valley
Storm triggers flooding in parts of Bay Area
At least 8 Bay Area highways closed due to flooding
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Weather forecast for Tuesday afternoon
PHOTOS: Major winter storms sweep across Bay Area
Storm triggers closure of several schools in North Bay
Show More
Senate confirms Betsy DeVos as education secretary
Approaching storm to bring heavy rain to Bay Area
San Francisco will be first in nation to make city college free
BART service resumes in Richmond following downed power line
San Francisco court takes center stage in Trump legal drama
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Major winter storms sweep across Bay Area
Lady Gaga rocks the Super Bowl LI halftime show
Super Bowl 51's spirited start not without controversy
PHOTOS: Protests erupt at UC Berkeley, Milo Yiannopoulos event
More Photos