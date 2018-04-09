POLITICS

Attorney: FBI seized documents from Michael Cohen, President Trump's personal lawyer

FILE - In this Sept. 19, 2017 file photo, President Donald Trump's lawyer Michael Cohen is sen. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

WASHINGTON --
Federal agents carrying court-authorized search warrants have seized documents from President Donald Trump's personal attorney Michael Cohen.

That's according to a statement from Cohen's attorney, Stephen Ryan. He says the search warrants were executed by the office of the U.S. Attorney for Southern District of New York but they are "in part" related to special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation.

RELATED: Michael Cohen dismisses claims of email as proof of porn star payoff

Ryan says agents seized "protected attorney client communications." He is not elaborating on the contents. Ryan says the use of the search warrants is "completely inappropriate and unnecessary."

Cohen is Trump's longtime personal lawyer. He has been under heavy public scrutiny in recent months for his payment of $130,000 to porn star Stormy Daniels, who claims to have had an affair with Trump in the mid-2000s.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsdonald trumpu.s. & worldFBIraidPresident Donald Trumpinvestigation
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Congressman draws gun at constituent meeting
Governor Brown hedges on sending troops to border
CA Governor Jerry Brown celebrates 80th birthday
Galvanized by Parkland, teens nationwide organize gun safety town halls
More Politics
Top Stories
Police announce arrests in burglary spree across SF
Mark Zuckerberg's testimony for Congress released
Women can't be paid less than men based on past wages, court says
Trump Tower fire accidental; Councilman pushes sprinkler law
Company keeps billing couple that died in North Bay wildfires
School bus plunges off road in India, killing 23 children
United States urges new UN resolution on Syria gas attack
Get help with North Bay fire relief
Show More
Good Samaritan hailed as hero after BART stabbing
These are the victims of the Canada hockey team bus crash
North Bay homeowners face deadline to clear wildfire debris
SF laws aren't keeping up with new electric scooter technology
Topless protester taken into custody after charging Bill Cosby
More News