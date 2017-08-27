PROTEST

Barricades set up in Berkeley's Civic Center Park

Barricades being set up at Civic Center Park in Berkeley, California, Sunday, August 27, 2017. (KGO-TV)

BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) --
Berkeley is preparing for an "Anti-Marxist" rally scheduled for today -- even though the organizer is asking people not to attend.

FULL LIST: Rallies and demonstrations planned in Berkeley

ABC7 News was in Civic Center Park" as workers set up barricades. The rally's organizer has urged people to stay away -- fearing violent confrontations...

A counter-protest is scheduled at the park later today. People gathered there yesterday calling for peace. Leaders from several faiths led people in songs and prayers. They hope their message helps reduce potential tensions.
Click here for a look back at stories and videos from recent protests.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsu.s. & worldcharlottesville demonstrationsviolencecrimedonald trumptwittersocial mediacongressprotestdiversityequal rightsrallyPresident Donald Trumpracismwhite supremacistsanti-semitismBerkeleySan Francisco
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Anti-hate protesters declare victory over right-wing, 'Patriot Prayer' group.
Peaceful protesters respond to 'Patriot Prayer' group in SF
I-Team's Dan Noyes follows Bay Area 'Patriot Prayer' events
FULL VIDEO: 'Patriot Prayer' organizer arrives at Crissy Field
FULL VIDEO: Protesters speak out against hate in SF
SFPD reportedly cancel all time off for right-wing rally
SF leaders await decision from NPS over permit for right-wing rally
SF religious leaders take stand against violence, hatred
I-TEAM EXCLUSIVE: Permit application documents reveal federal park officials' security concerns for Crissy Field rally
SF City leaders oppose right-wing rally permitted for Crissy Fields
PROTEST
FULL LIST: Rallies and demonstrations planned in Berkeley
I-Team's Dan Noyes follows Bay Area 'Patriot Prayer' events
Peaceful protesters respond to 'Patriot Prayer' group in SF
FULL VIDEO: Protesters speak out against hate in SF
More protest
POLITICS
FULL LIST: Rallies and demonstrations planned in Berkeley
I-Team's Dan Noyes follows Bay Area 'Patriot Prayer' events
Peaceful protesters respond to 'Patriot Prayer' group in SF
FULL VIDEO: Protesters speak out against hate in SF
More Politics
Top Stories
At least 2 dead as Harvey brings record flooding to Texas
Peaceful protesters respond to 'Patriot Prayer' group in SF
Bay Area firefighters heading for Hurricane zone in Texas
Mayweather defeats McGregor in 10th round TKO
FULL LIST: Rallies and demonstrations planned in Berkeley
I-Team's Dan Noyes follows Bay Area 'Patriot Prayer' events
VIDEO: Lost dog carries his food in wake of Harvey
FULL VIDEO: Protesters speak out against hate in SF
Show More
FULL VIDEO: 'Patriot Prayer' organizer arrives at Crissy Field
Excessive heat warnings issued in Bay Area
Protesters take streets of SF in response to 'Patriot Prayer'
Elliott has preseason cameo before Cowboys rally by Raiders 24-20
FULL VIDEO: 'Patriot Prayer' leaders talk politics, protest in Pacifica
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Bay Area rallies, demonstrations Aug. 2017
PHOTOS: Bay Area total solar eclipse 2017
Photos: Solar eclipse 2017 captivates America
PHOTOS: 'American Idol' hopefuls sing their hearts out at Oakland auditions
More Photos