Barricades set up in Berkeley's Civic Center Park

Berkeley is preparing for an "Anti-Marxist" rally scheduled for today -- even though the organizer is asking people not to attend.ABC7 News was in Civic Center Park" as workers set up barricades. The rally's organizer has urged people to stay away -- fearing violent confrontations...A counter-protest is scheduled at the park later today. People gathered there yesterday calling for peace. Leaders from several faiths led people in songs and prayers. They hope their message helps reduce potential tensions.