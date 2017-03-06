SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --President Donald Trump issued a revised travel ban on Monday, which many Bay Area groups are against. And though there were no protests at San Francisco International Airport following the news of the revised ban, immigrant right groups say they will be happening later this week.
"There are no words," said Gehan Hakim. "You know, it feels like it's an attack on our identities as Muslims, like we're not American enough."
Hakim is feeling scared about the president's newest travel ban order. She's a Yemeni-American working for San Francisco's Asian Law Caucus, handling immigration and civil rights cases. She fears the new order will spark fear and hatred.
"As a visibly Muslim woman, I'm kind of an easy target for Islamaphobic crimes," said Jehan Hakim with the Asian Law Caucus.
Elicia Vafaie, an attorney with the Asian Law Caucus, adds, "We see it as a Muslim ban 2.0."
Vafaie sees no change in Trump's travel ban after the first one in January was revoked by the courts. The new order narrows the list of primarily Muslim countries to six, and Syrian refugees are no longer singled out with an indefinite ban. Instead, there's a blanket suspension of all refugees entering the U.S. for four months. It also makes no exceptions for religious minorities; a major concern of the courts.
"What you continue to see throughout this order is an equation of an entire nationality or an entire citizenship as a security concern, which is just a false correlation," said Vafaie.
A spokesperson ACLU of Northern California says, "We'll continue to fight the Muslim ban through our litigation."
The group is vowing to challenge the new travel ban in court.
Trump's first order sparked fear, outrage, and confusion at SFO, with immigrants and their families left in limbo. This time around, those with visas will be allowed to travel.
And as for refugees who are in transit now, Vafaie says, "Individuals who had an approved visa or immigration status for travel before the 27th should be okay to enter. But we really don't know what the rollout is going to be."
The new travel ban takes effect March 16.
