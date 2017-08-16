In the wake of the president's Charlottesville statements, a Bay Area congresswoman took to Twitter to talk about removing the President from office using a constitutional provision that has never been used before.Congresswoman Jackie Speier's tweet was blunt. It said, "POTUS is showing signs of erratic behavior and mental instability that place the country in grave danger. Time to invoke the 25th amendment."The tweet came after President Trump made statements about the clashes between white nationalists and counter-protestors in Charlottesville, Virginia that left a woman dead."You had a group on one side that was very bad, and a group on the other side that was very violent," the President said.The 25th Amendment allows for the removal of a President who is unable or unfit to do the job. It reads in part, "Congress may by law provide for the case of removal, death resignation or inability both of the President and Vice President."U.C. Hastings Law Professor Joel Paul says it has never been used before for a reason."Congress should be very reluctant to lower the standard there. We don't want to have a situation where congress remove an opposition president because he's not of their political party," Paul said.It's also a long shot because the Vice President and other members of the cabinet would have to agree the President is unable to do the job.East Bay Congressman Eric Swalwell agrees about the President's erratic behavior, but isn't ready to commit to removing him."The President is unfocused, he's unstable and that's why our founders created a government where congress can assert itself and limit the President's authority," he said.Congresswoman Speier says she'll begin talking to her colleagues in the House about this soon. But, since any effort would require the backing of either the President's cabinet or Republicans in Congress, it's beyond a longshot.