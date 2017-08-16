CHARLOTTESVILLE DEMONSTRATIONS

Bay Area officials react after calls for President Donald Trump's removal under 25th Amendment

EMBED </>More Videos

In the wake of the president's Charlottesville statements, a Bay Area congresswoman took to Twitter to talk about removing the President from office using a constitutional provision that has never been used before. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
In the wake of the president's Charlottesville statements, a Bay Area congresswoman took to Twitter to talk about removing the President from office using a constitutional provision that has never been used before.

Congresswoman Jackie Speier's tweet was blunt. It said, "POTUS is showing signs of erratic behavior and mental instability that place the country in grave danger. Time to invoke the 25th amendment."

RELATED: Lawmakers slam Trump's latest defense of Charlottesville response

The tweet came after President Trump made statements about the clashes between white nationalists and counter-protestors in Charlottesville, Virginia that left a woman dead.

"You had a group on one side that was very bad, and a group on the other side that was very violent," the President said.

The 25th Amendment allows for the removal of a President who is unable or unfit to do the job. It reads in part, "Congress may by law provide for the case of removal, death resignation or inability both of the President and Vice President."

RELATED: Bay Area officials aren't pleased with President Trump's Charlottesville remarks

U.C. Hastings Law Professor Joel Paul says it has never been used before for a reason.

"Congress should be very reluctant to lower the standard there. We don't want to have a situation where congress remove an opposition president because he's not of their political party," Paul said.

It's also a long shot because the Vice President and other members of the cabinet would have to agree the President is unable to do the job.

East Bay Congressman Eric Swalwell agrees about the President's erratic behavior, but isn't ready to commit to removing him.

"The President is unfocused, he's unstable and that's why our founders created a government where congress can assert itself and limit the President's authority," he said.

Congresswoman Speier says she'll begin talking to her colleagues in the House about this soon. But, since any effort would require the backing of either the President's cabinet or Republicans in Congress, it's beyond a longshot.

Click herefor more stories, photos, and video on President Donald Trump.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsu.s. & worldcharlottesville demonstrationsviolencecrimedonald trumptwittersocial mediajackie speiercongressSan FranciscoWashington DC
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
CHARLOTTESVILLE DEMONSTRATIONS
Congresswoman calls for Trump's removal under 25th Amendment
Confederate statues' fate in wake of Charlottesville violence
Lawmakers slam Trump's defense of Charlottesville response
FULL VIDEO: Mother of woman killed during Charlottesville violence speaks out
More charlottesville demonstrations
POLITICS
Permit for KKK cross burning atop Stone Mountain denied
Bay Area tech giants take action in wake of Trump, Charlottesville
Congresswoman calls for Trump's removal under 25th Amendment
Trump disbands 2 business councils amid criticism from CEOs
More Politics
Top Stories
Family, community mourns loss of beloved young girls lost in San Jose fire
ICE raid in West Oakland related to sex trafficking
Sister of San Francisco Twin Peaks murder victim wants justice
FULL DETAILS: Rare total solar eclipse 2017
West Oakland home searched in child sex trafficking investigation
Security guard arrested in SF Burlington Coat Factory shooting
Congresswoman calls for Trump's removal under 25th Amendment
Permit for KKK cross burning atop Stone Mountain denied
Show More
Investigators search for cause in deadly San Jose fire
Start times pushed back for students at two Novato schools
Concord dental assistant charged with molestation takes plea deal
U.S. Senator Feinstein speaks out over Oakland couple's deportation
Trump disbands 2 business councils amid criticism from CEOs
More News
Top Video
ICE raid in West Oakland related to sex trafficking
Family, community mourns loss of beloved young girls lost in San Jose fire
Sister of San Francisco Twin Peaks murder victim wants justice
Congresswoman calls for Trump's removal under 25th Amendment
More Video